(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 1,565 cases statewide for the week of Feb. 21-27.

“This week’s COVID-19 update continues to show that trends in Pennsylvania are moving in the right direction,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “Case counts are at their lowest since last August, hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are falling, and mortality rates are declining.”

As of Monday, Feb. 28 — 76.5% of adults statewide are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

72,750 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 30,365 booster doses administered in the past week. 7,144 pediatric doses administered in the past week.



According to the DOH, for the week of Feb. 21-27:

The daily average number of cases was 1,565.

The CDC ranks Pennsylvania 27th in excess deaths related to COVID-19.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 28 was 27 percent lower than on Feb. 21. The percent of available adult ICU beds rose to 23.5% and available pediatric ICU beds rose to 12.9%. Approximately 7.5% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients. 24.0% of all ventilators statewide are in use.



Last week, the CDC relaxed some recommendations and launched the “COVID-19 Community Levels” tool to help people better understand the level of COVID-19 in their community so they can make informed decisions in their daily life.

Erie County is currently listed as having a “medium” level of community transmission.

Click here for more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.