Coronavirus: State reports decrease in case numbers

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 11,405 cases statewide for the week of Jan. 24-30.

“We are glad to see case numbers trending downward and healthcare workers on the frontlines are starting to get the support they need and deserve,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We have the tools to ensure those trends continue and can demonstrate support for healthcare workers by encouraging more people to get vaccinated and everyone to get their booster dose.”

According to the DOH, for the week of Jan. 24-30:

The daily average number of cases was 11,405.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 31 was 23.8 percent lower than on Jan. 24. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18.9% and 14.4%, respectively. Approximately 22.1% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients. 30.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.



The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

As of Monday, Jan. 31, 75.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

164,247 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 73,426 booster doses administered in the past week. 18,498 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 27.3% compared to the previous week. A major snow storm and a post-holiday decline consistent with national trends affected the numbers.

