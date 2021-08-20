Coronavirus: Weekly case count in Erie County increases; two new deaths reported

The weekly COVID-19 case count in Erie County has increased nearly 100 cases from the previous week.

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 253 cases of COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 9-15. That is an increase from the 165 cases reported from Aug. 2-8.

This week’s case count:

Aug. 16– 34 cases

Aug. 17 — 34 cases

Aug. 18 — 32 cases

Aug. 19 — 58 cases

Aug. 20 — 44 cases

The county is also reporting two new deaths as of Aug. 20th, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 482.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health remind the public that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends wearing masks indoors for all, including for those fully vaccinated and those who are immunocompromised, because of Erie County’s substantial to high transmission rate of COVID-19, which means it has 50 or more positive cases per 100,000 people.

Wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose helps reduce the spread of infectious respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. The public is encouraged to be respectful of the masking decisions of their fellow residents and of the masking requirements of businesses and other venues.

Find vaccinations near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

A free Mobile Vaccination Clinic will take place at the Northwestern Food Pantry — 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion — Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here for more information on getting tested for COVID-19 near you.

