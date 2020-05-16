Corry bakery sees business improving while opening dining room with guidelines

Kneadful Things Bakery and Cafe in Corry is seeing a lot of business as they are open for in store dining while also defying the state mandate.

Kneadful Things Bakery and Cafe has limited their dining room capacity to 25 guests with tables that are six-feet apart from one another.

The owner of the bakery said that anything customers could touch, such as menus, are sanitized after every use.

Surfaces including light switches, door knobs, cash registers and credit card machines are all sanitized frequently as well.

The owner said with all of this in place the bakery has been very busy.

“It’s been a great success. So many people have been driving for hours and hours just to come show support to me and my business and also some are just very relieved locals that are just happy to have a place to come and sit and eat,” said Stephanie Smith, Owner of Kneadful Things Bakery and Cafe.

Owner of Kneadful Bakery and Cafe said though some people don’t agree with the bakery opening for dine in service, she respects those who decide to stay home.

According to Smith, the bakery is still offering take out and curbside delivery.