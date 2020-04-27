Councilmen distribute locally made face shields to Erie County Sheriff’s Department

Councilmen have now distributed protective face shields to the Erie County Sheriff’s Department.

Erie County Council has worked with Bliley Electric and ECGRA to make and provide face shields to first responders.

The face shields will protect Erie County Sheriffs while they do their job while also allowing them to return home safely to their families.

The face shields were distributed this afternoon at the Erie County Courthouse.

Sheriff John Loomis said that he is grateful a local manufacturer Bliley Electric and councilmen wanted to help the Sherrif Department.

“Protective equipment for the staff which are local. They’re local everybody lives in the same community and we just can’t thank them enough,” said John Loomis, Erie County Sheriff.

Carl Anderson and Chairman Andre Horton have distributed the face shields to the Sheriffs at the Statehouse.

Bliley Electric is one of the companies manufacturing parts for the face shields.

Bliley Electric will also be providing more protective equipment to other local first responders.