(Stacker) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of March 16 reached 967,175 COVID-19-related deaths and 79.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 44.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 15, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Franklin County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (52 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,915 (40,175 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (677 total deaths)

— 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (67,900 fully vaccinated)

#49. Westmoreland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (122 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,736 (79,326 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (1,354 total deaths)

— 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (196,186 fully vaccinated)

#48. Centre County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (58 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,497 (34,908 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (345 total deaths)

— 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (94,476 fully vaccinated)

#47. Perry County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (17 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,027 (8,804 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (181 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (21,889 fully vaccinated)

#46. Armstrong County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (24 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,454 (15,183 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (337 total deaths)

— 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (38,173 fully vaccinated)

#45. Mifflin County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (17 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,518 (12,235 total cases)

— 22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 594 (274 total deaths)

— 73.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (22,116 fully vaccinated)

#44. Bucks County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (257 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,470 (122,326 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (1,856 total deaths)

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (389,977 fully vaccinated)

#43. Lawrence County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (35 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,018 (18,828 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (408 total deaths)

— 39.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (43,180 fully vaccinated)

#42. Northampton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (125 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,894 (79,052 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (1,077 total deaths)

— 3.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (199,676 fully vaccinated)

#41. Cumberland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (106 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,011 (50,701 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (874 total deaths)

— 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (160,308 fully vaccinated)

#40. Venango County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (22 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,130 (11,213 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (234 total deaths)

— 35.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (23,057 fully vaccinated)

#39. Chester County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (229 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,334 (91,002 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (1,129 total deaths)

— 37.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (360,916 fully vaccinated)

#38. Huntingdon County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (20 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,374 (11,455 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (240 total deaths)

— 55.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (21,520 fully vaccinated)

#37. Allegheny County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (547 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,549 (262,042 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (3,260 total deaths)

— 21.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (818,986 fully vaccinated)

#36. Luzerne County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (142 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,048 (73,158 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (1,323 total deaths)

— 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (196,511 fully vaccinated)

#35. Butler County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (85 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,547 (44,234 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (717 total deaths)

— 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (115,483 fully vaccinated)

#34. Beaver County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (75 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,374 (39,956 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (716 total deaths)

— 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (88,107 fully vaccinated)

#33. Elk County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (14 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,731 (7,098 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (97 total deaths)

— 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (16,448 fully vaccinated)

#32. Lycoming County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (53 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,993 (28,317 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (507 total deaths)

— 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (58,836 fully vaccinated)

#31. Northumberland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (44 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,016 (22,725 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (526 total deaths)

— 69.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (51,301 fully vaccinated)

#30. Wyoming County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (13 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,844 (5,049 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (103 total deaths)

— 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (15,743 fully vaccinated)

#29. Wayne County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (26 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,552 (10,042 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (167 total deaths)

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (28,960 fully vaccinated)

#28. Philadelphia County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (831 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,326 (306,134 total cases)

— 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (5,020 total deaths)

— 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (1,048,573 fully vaccinated)

#27. Cambria County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (68 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,437 (34,419 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (712 total deaths)

— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (69,833 fully vaccinated)

#26. Blair County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (64 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,240 (29,531 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (601 total deaths)

— 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (59,682 fully vaccinated)

#25. Montgomery County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (451 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,129 (150,637 total cases)

— 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (2,289 total deaths)

— 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (532,685 fully vaccinated)

#24. Erie County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (145 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,053 (56,785 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (741 total deaths)

— 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (155,453 fully vaccinated)

#23. Bedford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (26 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,826 (10,931 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 566 (271 total deaths)

— 65.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (17,463 fully vaccinated)

#22. Columbia County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (36 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,054 (14,977 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (242 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (38,084 fully vaccinated)

#21. Montour County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (10 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,663 (4,496 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 499 (91 total deaths)

— 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (13,858 fully vaccinated)

#20. Forest County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,840 (2,235 total cases)

— 42.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (35 total deaths)

— 41.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (5,094 fully vaccinated)

#19. Washington County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (115 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,443 (50,563 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (639 total deaths)

— 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (126,407 fully vaccinated)

#18. Clearfield County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (47 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,192 (19,173 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (332 total deaths)

— 22.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (38,390 fully vaccinated)

#17. Lackawanna County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (125 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,560 (43,109 total cases)

— 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (738 total deaths)

— 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (142,627 fully vaccinated)

#16. Clarion County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (23 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,328 (8,198 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (199 total deaths)

— 51.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (16,429 fully vaccinated)

#15. Schuylkill County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (86 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,268 (34,305 total cases)

— 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (662 total deaths)

— 36.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (81,985 fully vaccinated)

#14. Fayette County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (92 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,869 (30,856 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 507 (656 total deaths)

— 48.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (69,172 fully vaccinated)

#13. Indiana County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (63 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,604 (17,322 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (348 total deaths)

— 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (36,569 fully vaccinated)

#12. Union County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (34 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,933 (11,650 total cases)

— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (151 total deaths)

— 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (21,801 fully vaccinated)

#11. Fulton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,231 (4,102 total cases)

— 30.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (65 total deaths)

— 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.0% (4,364 fully vaccinated)

#10. Snyder County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (32 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,016 (8,081 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (154 total deaths)

— 11.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (17,001 fully vaccinated)

#9. McKean County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (34 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,010 (8,129 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (138 total deaths)

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (17,765 fully vaccinated)

#8. Potter County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (14 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,037 (3,146 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 551 (91 total deaths)

— 61.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (6,019 fully vaccinated)

#7. Warren County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (34 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,571 (7,278 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (207 total deaths)

— 54.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (17,904 fully vaccinated)

#6. Greene County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (32 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,175 (8,397 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (100 total deaths)

— 19.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (16,216 fully vaccinated)

#5. Susquehanna County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (37 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,054 (7,684 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (107 total deaths)

— 22.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (16,560 fully vaccinated)

#4. Pike County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (53 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,856 (9,965 total cases)

— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (93 total deaths)

— 51.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (28,448 fully vaccinated)

#3. Tioga County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (39 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,529 (7,927 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (190 total deaths)

— 36.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (17,651 fully vaccinated)

#2. Jefferson County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (43 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,590 (8,941 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (223 total deaths)

— 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (20,489 fully vaccinated)

#1. Bradford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (71 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,775 (14,945 total cases)

— 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (196 total deaths)

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (23,518 fully vaccinated)