Country seeing face mask shortage amid fears of coronavirus

As the fear of coronavirus spreads, many people have bought face masks believing they will keep them safe from the virus.

We checked with several local hardware stores, many said they are sold out.

For the past two weeks, they have been getting at least 10 calls a day asking if they have any masks.

Stores are having trouble restocking their shelves because their warehouses are also out of stock.

“Every warehouse from all the way down the coast line is empty. Atlanta is minus 700 or something. There is just nothing around anymore. Most of the product comes from China and when they originate from there we don’t get them, because they are taking them at this point,” said Peter Maas, Ferrier’s True Value Hardware & Fireplace Shoppe.

According to the CDC, you should only wear a face mask if you are feeling unwell or showing symptoms to prevent germs from spreading.