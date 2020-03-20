Country seeing gas price drop

There is some good news for those who need to be on the road.

According to AAA, about a quarter of the country’s states are seeing gas prices under $2 a gallon.

The national average is at $2, that’s the lowest it has been since December 2016. Prices are plummeting down $0.13 in just a week.

Oil prices are not only being impacted by the coronavirus, which is cutting the demand for gas as people stay home, but also a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Experts say it could get close to $1 a gallon in the coming months.