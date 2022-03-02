Erie County Executive Brenton Davis received his COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday afternoon.

The COVID-19 booster shot has been recommended as an effective method in keeping COVID-19 cases down.

The Erie region continues to see a downward trend in cases, and Davis says he hopes to contribute to that decline. He said he hopes by doing his part, Davis will encourage other county employees to get their booster shots as well.

“Any case that any county employee might end up in the hospital long-term or, unfortunately, a death, the county has to cover the cost in that. We are strongly encouraging our current employees to maintain that vaccination rate and to stay boosted in accordance with those CDC recommendations,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

Davis shared that there were 40 individuals that were tested recently with no positive tests.