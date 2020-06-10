County executive frustrated to have areas like the Presque Isle beaches open while Erie County remains in the yellow phase

County executive Kathy Dahlkemper said it is frustrating to have areas like the Presque Isle beaches open which attracts tourists while the state keeps Erie County in the yellow phase.

Dahlkemper said that tourists are bringing the virus to Erie County.

As Erie County remains in a modified yellow phase, places such as Presque Isle beaches are allowed to be open and restaurants can offer outdoor seating. This is all happening as Erie County continues to climb with COVID-19 cases.

Last Friday, the beaches opened which attracted tourists from all around to the area. Dahlkemper said that Erie County not moving to a green phase is a double edged sword.

“We always want them to come here for our economy. They are bringing COVID-19 into this community. I can almost guarantee it and our people are also going to these other communities surrounding us,” said Dahlkemper.

We spoke with one man from Butler County who was visiting the Presque Isle beaches. This man said that he is shocked that Erie County remains in the yellow phase while being surrounded by green counties.

“It’s devastating, rather shocking to see all of this and hear it’s going to go on all summer like this. I think it’s sad,” said John Pocchiari, Butler County Resident.

We spoke with one individual who said if the beaches are allowed to be open for non area resident, Erie County should have already moved to the green phase.

“There’s counties around us that are in a different phase and the problem I see is that they’re able to move about freely,” said Rick Jackson, Union City Resident.

Dahlkemper said that the moving about freely between counties is what is keeping the virus going.

“As people move around more, I’ve been saying for three months now try to stay as close to home as you can. That just gives more and more opportunity for COVID-19 to move around,” said Dahlkemper.

During the weekly COVID-19 update, Dahlkemper said that the county is not endorsing businesses to open against the governor’s orders.

The county executive said that each business should discuss their situation with a legal advisor.