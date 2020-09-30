County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper expresses new COVID-19 challenges that could arise as colder weather nears

A push to mitigate the spread of probable COVID-19 cases is underway.

During Erie County’s news briefing, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper expressed challenges that could arise as colder weather nears.

This comes after students at Fort Lebeouf and Millcreek Township School Districts isolate for probable COVID-19 cases.

Erie County Director of Health, Melissa Lyon also explained these probable cases could be part of clusters which relate to school activities and sporting events.

“This could be involved in activities that were occurring among students and coaches related to sporting events and activities that may not directly be related to school buildings,” said Melissa Lyon, Director of Health for the Erie County Department of Health.