County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper provides COVID-19 update

There have been no new reports of COVID-19 in Erie County over the past two days. The county remains at 56 positive cases with just over 1300 people testing negative for the virus.

According to the State Health Department, Erie County is listed at 60 cases.

These four extra cases are only probable cases which means they have not been tested for the virus, but were in contact with a known positive and developed symptoms.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said she does not see Erie hosting major events this summer.

“I don’t see us having big events in Erie County this summer, maybe I’m wrong. I don’t know if we’ll have a Celebrate Erie, I’m not sure if we will or not. I’m not saying we will or we won’t. If we have big events, they are probably going to look much different than they have in the past,” said Dahlkemper.

Up to this date a total of 29 people have recovered from COVID-19 leaving Erie County with 27 active cases.