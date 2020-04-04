County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper provides daily COVID-19 update

The county executive asked the public to continue social distancing while we approach Palm Sunday as well as trout season.

To date Erie County has seen over 570 negative COVID-19 tests. The county executive asks people to continue social distancing or physical distancing saying that it is helping the county from seeing a surge in positive cases.

Another positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper. This case brings the county to 20 positive cases.

The new case is an individual reported to be in their 40’s. The Erie County Department of Health is conducting contact tracing to determine how the individual contracted the virus.

“We have seen no signs of community spread yet in Erie County. That is a really good place to be at this moment when we see what is happening in so many other communities,” said Dahlkemper.

The county executive is continuing to push for not only social distancing, but for those who are going outside to wear a face mask.

“Mine will protect you and your mask will protect me,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added the mask will not protect you from yourself, meaning you still need to take precautions when out and at home.

These precautions include washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and not touching your face.

“I know this is going to be a very unusual Holy Week for any of us who are Christian. This is always the holiest of weeks in our faith and tradition with Palm Sunday starting that week,” said Dahlkemper.

The county executive previously gave suggestions for churches to implement.

These suggestions included not dispensing palms in order to avoid a gathering, possibly setting up a drive thru operation in order to keep everyone in their vehicles and have one person distributing palms while wearing gloves.

Dahlkemper also discussed another event that tends to draw crowds out, trout season.

The county executive said she is not worried about the season attracting tourists.

“Steal head season is over. That is the season we see all of those people are in creeks and they’re often right next to one another,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added that trout season tends to be localized with Erie county residents.

Pennsylvania Boat and Fish Commission has not officially stated if they plan to keep Saturday April 18th the start date or to delay it.

“We’ll wait and hear from the PA Boat and Fish Commission about that. I feel a little better knowing we won’t be attracting people coming from outside of other areas to our community for trout season,” said Dahlkemper.

The county executive will not hold a conference tomorrow, but will resume the daily updates on Monday.

If you missed any of the county executive’s news conference, you can watch the replay here.