County executive Kathy Dahlkemper provides daily COVID-19 update

Erie County has one newly confirmed case of COVID-19 which now brings the county to 16 confirmed cases.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said she expects to see an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County as we are testing more and more.

Erie County is now totaling 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The newest case is a teenager who is believed to have contracted the virus while traveling.

Dahlkemper said it is believed one of the 16 cases is now from community spread.

“Through interviews with this person and the people this person was in contact with the Health Department has now been unable to determine the source of the infection,” said Dahlkemper.

The County Health Department released the testing numbers. To this day Erie County has tested 475 individuals with 461 of these test coming back negative.

Dahlkemper said an enforcement team has made a visit to Wabtec. This comes as UE Local 506 President Scott Slawson says Wabtec cannot protect their employees apparently.

Slawson agrees they are essential and does not want the facility shutdown, but does not believe they need their full staff working right now on projects that are not vital to the United States Economy.

“I believe the spirit of that waiver was designed to keep the rolling stock in the United States moving to keep the flow of those essential goods moving,” said Scott Slawson, UE Local 506 President.

The County Executive said she wanted the Health Department’s environmental team to inspect the facility.

“I have been asking our environmental staff to be allowed into the plant to see what kind of measures they had put in place for the safety of their employees and eventually that becomes the safety of our community,” said Dahlkemper.

The Department of Community & Economic Development ordered Wabtec to allow the County Health department in. There were no immediate details on their visit.

Erie County President Judge John Trucilla also extended the emergency judicial order to May 4th. The new order will forgo the April jury trial term.

“We’ve reduced it significantly and the overall impact has been really to reduce the amount of traffic occupancy at the courthouse.” said John Trucilla, Erie County President Judge.

Trucilla said they are continuing with essential proceedings and video conferencing for preliminary hearings.

As for the Chautauqua man who passed away at an Erie Hospital, Dahlkemper would not disclose which hospital he was at.