Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has announced she wants to get as many face masks out to Erie County residents as possible.

She has asked ServErie to help make face masks for Erie County residents.

The goal is to start with 1,000 face masks. People can sign up to help through PA 211.

The county is looking for seamstresses, people to donate material and volunteers to help put the masks together.

