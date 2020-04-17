County Executive opens up after trips taken before start of pandemic

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is opening up about trips she took just before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Back in December during the Christmas holiday, Dahlkemper traveled to Vietnam to visit her daughter, who is in the military. During her flight back she was transferred to a Shanghai airport. At this point, there was no word about the virus that has now consumed the globe.

Dahlkemper responding to JET 24 Action News saying:

“China hadn’t told the world about the concerns and dangers there.”

Her next personal trip would come in early February when she traveled to Italy. She traveled with a local group to go skiing. This trip was taken before there were any travel restrictions to Europe. Dahlkemper adding that:

“Neither the State Department nor the Trump Administration had warned Americans about travel outside of China.”

Dahlkemper has not tested positive for COVID-19.