County Executive provides daily COVID-19 update

The County Executive addressed the county’s preparedness if there were to be a surge of positive cases in Erie County.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said they are taking proactive measures to stay ahead of any possible surge in Erie County, as well as discussing testing.

Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to soar across Pennsylvania. The commonwealth is now at a total of 2,700 positive cases with 533 new positive cases and 34 deaths.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said a logistics team is looking how to treat any possible surge, from personal protective equipment to contingency plans and quarantining.

“Hospitals themselves are really the ones who have to ultimately make the decisions as to where additional compactly would go if they need that,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added the Department of Health is working directly with hospitals to properly plan.

As for now the Executive believes if we were to have a small surge of positive cases, the county would be able to manage them.

However, if the surge were to be large, then it would be difficult adding we would need the proper amount of beds, equipment and a staff to take care of the patients.

“This is why it is most important that people keep themselves distant, so if someone is working in a life saving situation that they themselves can stay well,” said Dahlkemper.

As we move through this pandemic, some counties in the commonwealth are seeing numbers double by the day. With the numbers of positive there are still many not being tested.

“We just don’t have enough tests. This has been a problem in the United States since this COVID-19 pandemic became known to the world,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper further explained that there is simply not enough testing kits from re-agents to swabbing for mass testing.

“I don’t see it being resolved anytime soon. I think it’s something that has to change for the long run, we need to invest more in public health,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper also touched on possibly pushing back the lift on the stay at home order, adding April simply as a date and that could be changed.