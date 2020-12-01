County executive reminds people to wear masks, and stay home as the holiday season continues

Thanksgiving travel could lead to an increase in COVID-19 numbers.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says while more residents had limited Thanksgiving plans, everyone should start considering the upcoming holidays.

This comes as the county reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, with 115 hospitalizations and 12 people on ventilators.

All residents are reminded to wear a mask near anyone who does not live inside their home and to stay home as much as possible.

“If we all wore masks 100% of the time with people that don’t live inside our homes, we could really drive the numbers down on this COVID-19 virus. That’s what I’m asking you to do; whether you’re out walking with a friend outside or at work with other people, always, always have a mask on,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.