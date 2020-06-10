County Executive says businesses should not reopen against governor’s orders

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is seeming to adjust her stance on allowing businesses to open under the Yellow Phase.

Today, the county executive said the county is not endorsing businesses to open against the governors orders, saying each business should talk with a legal advisor.

Dahlkemper also said it is frustrating to have the beaches open while the economy is shutdown. She added that she will continue to push for Erie County to go green.

“We need to find a way to live with COVID-19 for the next year at least. Let’s work together to do that. But we need our businesses open to do that in my opinion,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

To date, Erie County has a total of 408 positive COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. 243 people have recovered, leaving the county with 157 active cases.