County Executive to work with community members to get every Erie County resident a face mask

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is working to get every Erie County resident a face mask.

Her plan includes working with community members and Facebook groups that have started to make and distribute the safety devices.

ServErie, Grace Church and Masks Erie along with the county executive’s office have all joined together to create thousands of face masks for Erie County residents.

“We want them in the hands of people who are in contact with others, but honestly every household should have at least one mask that can be utilized when someone goes out to the grocery store, the drug store or wherever they have to go for life sustaining needs,” said Dahlkemper.

According to the CDC, about 25% of individuals infected with COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

That’s why it’s important to wear a face mask. It protects others from water droplets that leave your mouth and vise versa.

“We want to see as many people protected as possible, especially our most vulnerable residents. This is a time across the county and around the globe that people are coming together so we can keep each other safe. This is part of that great effort,” said Marcus Atkinson, Executive Director of ServErie.

Executive director of ServErie Marcus Atkinson said this is what his organization is here for, to help the community when in need.

“Movements such as this, we are so appreciative that we are able to step up and step in and serve our community in this manner. It’s something we take very seriously and it is already the foundation of what we do so we are happy to help,” said Atkinson.

What is great about this project is nearly anyone can help out. They’re looking for individuals to donate material like elastic bands and fabric as well as individuals to help assemble the masks.

Anyone interested in helping out can contact Grace Church, Mask Erie or ServeErie.

“The more people that can join in, the more masks we can get in the hands of every resident or a lot of our residents in Erie County. The more people will wear them and protect each other,” said Dahlkemper.

Atkinson said once they have their volunteers they’ll pick a date to start sewing the masks. As for the distribution of the masks, the county will take the lead.