County expected to touch on end of masking, need for continued vaccinations at Wednesday news conference

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is expected to hold a news conference this afternoon to talk about the end of masking and the ongoing need to continue vaccinations.

Governor Wolf is expected to go through with plans to remove all guidelines for masking on Monday. But, some businesses or health organizations could keep masking requirements in place.

The county executive is expected to ask those who are unvaccinated to get their shots, even if the masking guidelines are removed.

The news conference will take place at 3 p.m. Watch live on JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.

