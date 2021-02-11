County Health Department & LECOM Health collaborate to open mass vaccination site

The Erie County Department of Health along with LECOM Health have collaborated to open a mass vaccination site on the Bayfront.

Today, LECOM and the county Health Department plan to vaccinate 400 people in Phase 1A at the Bayfront Convention Center during a trial run.

You must have an appointment with LECOM to receive a vaccine.

The county Health Department and LECOM have been working for months with Erie Events to plan this event.

