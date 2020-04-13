County Kathy Dahlkemper gives COVID-19 update in Erie County

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said Erie County has flattened the curve in regards to COVID-19 in our area.

The county executive said there are two new positive cases of COVID-19. Both of these residents are in their 20’s.

This brings the county to 40 positive cases. The count executive confirmed that the two new cases also live together at the same location.

Dahlkemper added that there are 34 other counties in the commonwealth with higher cases of COVID-19.

“I think we are doing the right thing here. We are really keeping our numbers down. We are mucking the trend of what you see happening across the commonwealth and truly across much of our country,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added there are no signs of a COVID-19 hot spot in the county.