County leaders write letter to Governor Wolf urging him to allow Erie County to enter Green Phase

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said if Erie County is not announced to go green on Friday it will be a devastating blow to the economy.

During the county executives weekly news conference she said Erie County has seven new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to 314 cumulative positive cases with six deaths. That is an 88 case increase since last Wednesday.

Despite the significant rise in cases, Dahlkemper and local leaders, including hospital offices, have banned together to write a letter to Governor Tom Wolf’s administration to urge him to allow Erie County to enter the Green Phase.

Dahlkemper added that some businesses will not survive the pandemic. She does however believe the joint effort of the letter will have an impact in the governors decision.

“Erie County, for the first time in a long time over the last number of years, has been speaking with one voice. When we speak with one voice, we seem to have a much greater impact. That is encouraging that we are all collectively agreeing and sending that message to the governor,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.