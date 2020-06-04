1  of  2
Breaking News
13 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County Department of Health: 73,942 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,817 deaths

County leaders write letter to Governor Wolf urging to allow Erie County to enter green phase

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Ten local leaders from mayors, senators and representatives all signing a letter headed to Governor Tom Wolf concerning the county’s “green” status.

In the letter, a request that Erie County be allowed to go from the current “yellow” phase to the “green” phase no later than June 12th.

The county arguing its rate of COVID-19 cases is lower than the counties that will move to green this Friday. Rep. Ryan Bizzarro sent a similar request to Governor Wolf on May 26th.

“I’m hoping this Friday the governor takes all of our advice into consideration and opens Erie County. Right now, we’re seeing thousands of people doing whatever they want to do. They are going to other counties and getting services we could provide here in Erie.” Rep. Bizzarro said.

The letter also points out that Erie County has over 100 available medical and surgical hospital beds, include ICU and airborne isolation.

You can read the full letter by clicking the link below.

Full letter to Governor Wolf from Erie County Delegation on county entering Green PhaseDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar