County officials said that 25 to 49 year olds have the highest percentage of contracted cases when it comes to COVID-19 in the state.

The second largest age group to contract the virus would be those 50-60 years old.

Director of the Erie County Health Department Melissa Lyon said that the state-wide age group of 25 to 49 years has ties to in person learning.

“Even if they’ve done it safely, we know as I’ve mentioned mask wearing and social distancing is not a zero risk. There is a risk no matter what we do,” said Melissa Lyon, Public Health Director of the Erie County Health Department.

Lyons added that the state data is showing 50 to 64 years are starting to contract the virus more and could see a jump in cases.