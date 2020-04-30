Couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary while receiving surprise parade

The trend of celebrating from a distance continues tonight in honor of a special couple.

Family and friends surprised Nola and Jim Gardner with a 70th wedding anniversary parade.

The couple wanted to celebrate their special day out at dinner, but the pandemic changed those plans.

Instead, the couple’s seven kids planned the parade and gathered everyone in a line of cars to honk and wave to the unsuspected couple.

“We are just so blessed. We have the most wonderful family, friends and community. Our church family, I saw several of them. It’s just beautiful,” said both Jim and Nola Gardner.

The couple also celebrated their 91st and 94th birthdays earlier this month.