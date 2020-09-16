Couple recovering from COVID-19 serenaded by friends

A couple recovering from COVID-19 is serenaded by friends.

Ron and his wife have been couped up in their home as they recover from the virus.

To help them feel better, a group of their friends decided to show up on the couple’s front lawn and sing a few songs.

One friend said that this type of gathering is important because it can help lift people’s spirits especially during the pandemic.

“These people were in the hospital for over a week and now they’re recovering at home. We thought it would be a good idea to get them back on their feet,” said Charles Bennett, Ron’s Friend.

The group said that they are available to sing for others, for a small fee.