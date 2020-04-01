Court closure extended until May

Erie County President Judge John Trucilla has extended the emergency judicial order until May 4th.

The new order will run until May 4th, forgoing the April jury trial term.

Currently the courthouse is closed to the public, ordered by Judge Trucilla and the state Supreme Court.

Judge Trucilla says essential proceedings like emergency petitions for guardianship, child custody, protection-from-abuse hearings and video conferencing for preliminary hearings are still taking place.

” They’re so fluid, but the national crisis for this virus has to be taken seriously. So, to that end to the public we serve is accounted for,” said President Judge John Trucilla, Erie County.

The initial order was set until March 17th. There are about 80 employees still operating within the courthouse.