COVID-19 cases and testing clinic numbers continue to decline in Erie

As COVID case numbers continue to drop around Erie, so is the interest in COVID-19 testing.

On February 1st at the Booker T. Washington Center, a PCR testing clinic took place.

The turnout for this clinic was low while organizers said they’ve seen smaller numbers in the past two weeks.

They expect more people at these testing clinics following Super Bowl Sunday.

The small numbers mirrored what has been happening recently at the Bayfront Convention Center.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Turnout at those rapid testing clinics has been declining for weeks.