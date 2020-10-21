COVID-19 cases continue to surge around the world, some countries looking at reinforcing lockdowns

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the globe.

Some European countries are now reinforcing lockdowns, while the U.S. struggles to settle on a relief bill for the millions of Americans desperately in need of help.

More than 220,000 Americans have now lost their lives to COVID-19 as infections continue to rise in 42 states.

Meanwhile, hospitals are running out of space and millions are waiting for economic relief.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who originally declared a self-imposed deadline for Tuesday, now saying if a stimulus bill is to be voted on before election day it needs to be finalized by end of the week.

Across the Atlantic, shutdowns are being reinstated in some European countries as they try to manage another wave of the virus.

Starting Wednesday, Ireland will return to a full-scale lockdown for six weeks.

“If we pull together over the next six weeks, we will have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas in a meaningful way,” said Micheál Martin, Irish Prime Minister.