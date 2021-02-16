COVID-19 & Communities of Color: Research shows Communities of Color are less likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials continue to stress the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine at your first opportunity, but some communities in our nation are hesitant to do so.

Recent studies show Black and Latino communities are less likely to get the vaccine.

Local health officials that serve a large portion of these communities say some of the hesitation is due to misinformation and confusion, however, they are continuing to research and educate as many people as they can on the positive benefits of getting the vaccine.

“What we’ve been doing through the MCIC and here at the Martin Luther King Center is trying to educate the community since last summer starting with campaigns and just passing out information, testing, screening, talking about the importance of getting screened and getting checked,” said Kevin Arrington, pandemic safety officer, MLK Center.

All this week on Jet 24 Action News we are looking at COVID-19 & Communities of Color as we examine the issues, the barriers and the solutions.

Join us for a townhall meeting this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on Jet 24 or watch live on YourErie.com.