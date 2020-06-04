COVID-19 drive-thru test site to open at Elm Street Walmart

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Walmart on Elm Street in Erie will provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, June 8, 2020.

The tests will be conducted in the parking lot. Walmart in Erie is one of five locations throughout north central Pennsylvania that will provide testing. These are the first of 19 total sites that will open across the area.

All five locations that will open June 8th are listed below:

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot: 1015 N Loyalsock Avenue, Montoursville, PA 17754

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot: 63 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot: 2711 Elm Street, Erie, PA 16504

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot: 1275 N Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot: 100 Supercenter Drive, Clearfield, PA 16830

The sites will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19.

Individuals must be 18 years and older.

online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTestPA.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

The site will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania during this unprecedented time,” said Jason Klipa, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Pennsylvania. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials as we work together to open these sites and help our community.”