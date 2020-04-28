COVID-19 impacts local garden centers

Spring traditionally means the start of planting season, but that has become difficult this year for those who are looking to buy plants.

Since January the crew from Plantscape have been planning to prepare for gardening season.

The issue is they have not had many customers coming into the shop. The staff said that they’ve has some curbside pickup orders, but customers would prefer to come in and look around.

When stepping inside a greenhouse at Plantscape, it is astonishing to see the variety of flowers they offer with nearly half a million plants.

“Usually in May and June is when we make a majority of our money for the year. It’s really coming into where we’re making anywhere from 70 to 90% of our annual income,” said Claudia Urda, Owner of Plantscape.

Owner Claudia Urda said that even with curbside pickup, sales are down 90%.

“We’ve been prisoner to the weather, but that is just Erie. You just learn to deal with it. I have been in business long enough that I have seen snow on geraniums in May. This is something that is totally different than anything I’ve ever experienced,” said Urda.

Urda added that now it will be a crunch to get plants out to the customer.

Over at Stan’s Garden Center employees are gearing up and putting out their full displays for the opening day of May 1st. Like many others, the business needs to open.

“The income has been a challenge. This is our life blood season as after as the the spring garden and getting started and everybody working outdoors. It’s definitely put a dent in the income,” said Josh Skarzenski, Vice President of Stan’s Garden Center.

Currently located on the property is about a million dollars worth of product.

“If we had to do our season through curbside pickup only, it would put this business in parallel ” said Skarzenski.

Plantscape is hoping to open their greenhouses to the public on May 8th while following the state and local guidelines.