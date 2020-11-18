COVID-19 mitigation efforts set for the Erie County Courthouse

As Governor Tom Wolf orders tighter restrictions on travel and mask wearing, the Erie County Courthouse has new changes as well.

Starting November 18th if you have traveled outside of the state you will not be permitted to enter the County Courthouse.

This comes as President Judge John Trucilla and Sheriff John Loomis work to decrease any chances of COVID-19 entering the courthouse.

If you have traveled but can provide a negative COVID-19 test, you can enter the building.

Defendants who traveled can request a virtual hearing.