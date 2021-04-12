COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van at Lincoln Community Center Monday

The new COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van is coming to the Erie County Public Library today.

The LECOM Institute for Successful Aging is partnering with the Erie County Department of Health to provide free COVID-19 testing to people in the community.

The mission of the mobile unit is to make COVID-19 testing more accessible to those in the area.

The van is accepting both appointments and walk-ins until 2 p.m. Monday at the Lincoln Community Center.

This week, we are teaming up with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine to bring our Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit to… Posted by Erie County Department of Health on Sunday, April 11, 2021

“We do the swab and it’s a mid-turbinate swab that we’re doing here. We run the test, and it’s a 15 minute test. After that we’ll call up the person by number and give them their result,” said Dan Austin assistant professor, LECOM.