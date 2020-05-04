COVID-19 patient jailed for defying isolation order

An Erie County COVID-19 patient who refused to stay at home, was transported to Erie County Prison late Friday evening.

The hearing for this patient took place yesterday which ruled that the woman can return home while being placed on electronic monitoring.

A COVID-19 patient from Erie County spent Friday night in jail after violating isolation rules set out for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

County officials said that the patient posed a threat to the public’s health.

“We have something like 27 people in quarantine now because they came into contact with her or came into contact with other people who came into contact with her. So we felt it was a serious enough situation that we needed to take some certain action to make sure that this individual was not creating a threat to other people’s health,” said Richard Perhacs, County Solicitor.

County Solicitor said Judge Trucilla and the court responded very quickly holding an emergency proceeding with the patient appearing through a video call from the Erie County Prison.

“He released her back to her home confinement and isolation which is where she was supposed to be with an electronic monitoring device that will alert us if she leaves the house again,” said Perhacs.

We spoke to members of the community to hear what they think. Some people are saying they were not surprised by the woman’s actions.

“Some people don’t really care you know and they’re all over. There’s people that refuse to believe there is even a virus, and that just proves it right there that she didn’t care,” said Stephen Spacht, Erie Resident.

Other residents are saying that it was irresponsible for the woman to go out into public when so many people are choosing to stay home.

“If you are testing positive, it’s just common sense that you would need to be home and quarantining staying away from people. I mean people who aren’t infected are staying away from people and staying home as much as they can,” said Allison Sivillo, Erie Resident.