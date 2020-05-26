COVID-19 patient recovers and is released from Saint Vincent Hospital

A round of applause echoed at AHN Saint Vincent for a patient who recovered from COVID-19.

AHN Healthcare workers lined the main lobby of Saint Vincent to cheer on Karen King.

78-year-old King defeated the coronavirus after being admitted into the hospital’s ICU unit on May 12th.

While in the hospital, King was placed on a ventilator and received plasma to help combat the virus.

King said that after spending time in a hospital room, she looks forward to spending time with her loved ones.

“It’s been a long time. There’s some of them that I haven’t seen in over two weeks. I’m glad to get home and their glad for me to get there,” said Karen King, Patient recovered from COVID-19.

King tells us that she wouldn’t have been able to overcome this battle without her support system in Corry.