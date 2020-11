COVID-19 is prompting Allegheny College to implement a two week furlough for all employees.

According to Allegheny College President Hilary Link, the decision follows a reported drop in revenues and a rise in expenses that have put a financial strain on the college.

Employees are required to take those furloughs between December 14th and June 30th of next year.

The college reported that the employees will be eligible for unemployment during their furlough.