COVID-19 puts halt to 32nd annual Thurston Classic

The air has been let out of the balloon for the 2020 Thurston Classic.

It would have been the 32nd year for the annual Thurston Classic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been cancelled for this year.

Allegheny College, which hosts the event, has closed all events on campus. An event organizer says he understands the decision, adding the college is the best location for the logistics of the event such as housing for pilots, a venue and watch field for spectators.

“We start planning for it a year before we do the event. When we finish one of them, we start planning for the next. It’s not something you do or undo simply.” said Ted Watts, Chairman of the Thurston Classic.

There was about 21 pilots scheduled for flight this year. On a brighter note, Watts says if the weather is nice closer to the date the event would have taken place, a few local pilots might still head to the sky for a quick flight.