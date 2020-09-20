COVID-19 report for Erie County and surrounding counties

Here are the latest state numbers for COVID-19 for Erie County and the surrounding regions.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported today 733 additional positive COVID-19 cases across the state. This brings the state-wide total to over 150,000.

In addition, 25 new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Pennsylvania.

Here in Erie County, the state reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 which brings the total to 1,475 cases. The number of deaths here in Erie remains at 48.

Over in Crawford County, three new cases were reported today which brings the total number of cases to 291.

In Warren County, the total number of cases for COVID-19 remains 42. Over in Chautauqua County, they are reporting a total of 602 cases.

Finally in Ashtabula County, they are reporting an increase of two cases which brings the county total to 643 cases.