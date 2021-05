Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf speaks outside a Rite-Aid pharmacy in Steelton, Pa., that is administering COVID-19 vaccinations, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

COVID-19 restrictions on crowd size are being relaxed again across Pennsylvania.

The Wolf Administration announced earlier today that event gathering occupancy limits will be increasing to 50% for indoor events and 75% for outdoor events.

The change will go into effect on Monday May 17th at 12:01 p.m.

The current maximum occupancy levels stand at 25% for indoor events and 50% for outdoor events.

The face mask mandate will stay in place until 70% of Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated.