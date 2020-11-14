COVID-19 sewage water testing results rising in Erie County

The most recent COVID-19 sewage water testing results are the highest they have ever been.

Dr. Howard Nadworny has been testing COVID-19 through sewage samples from the Erie Wastewater Treatment Plant.

This provides an idea of the total number of people infected in Erie County.

The results showed that COVID-19 is four times higher than it was a couple of weeks ago.

The doctor said that part of the problem is even when you sample waste water, you are not identifying who has it.

“Because of we are going to reduce the spread, we need to identify who is sick with COVID and isolate them and quarantine their contacts,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist.

The doctor said that this fits the major community spread that is happening in the county.