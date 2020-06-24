COVID-19 slows down local flower shops with limited supply and demand

There’s a lot going on behind the scenes in the flower industry that can directly affect your wallet.

We went over to the Rosebud Flower Shop to explain how this pandemic is impacting local businesses.

Erie County is in the green phase and unfortunately with no weddings, graduations, and surprisingly funerals, the supply and demand continues to slow down for many local flower shops.

Both farmers and florists are facing increased labor costs and seeing more financial risks.

Many of the local flower shops are receiving their imports from other states and sometimes out of the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the supply and demand for local flower shops.

We talked with Ruth Thompson from Rosebud Flower Shop on how the shop has managed during this unprecedented time.

“Just trying to be flexible like any other business owner trying to figure out ways to stay open as contactless as possible. The supply thing has been an issue. Everyone of my weddings got canceled or postponed for the summer which was kind of a good thing because with letting the need roll for a specific product and that is something that we haven’t been able to get,” said Ruth Thompson, Owner of Rosebud Flower Shop.

According to Thompson, the growers are facing the same issue that others such as the flower shop are facing such as the lack of employees or not being able to produce as much as they normally do. This according to Thompson has definitely taken an effect.

Thompson also explained the importance of customers supporting local businesses such as flower shops during this unprecedented time.

“I can’t stress that enough. Just like the local restaurant, we are your neighbors. We are the people who are here trying to run our local businesses and support our families as well. As much as you can support local we appreciate it. Across the board every small business such as myself appreciates it more than anything,” said Thompson.

Thompson also states that the whole industry of gift giving has changed.

“My parents have had the flower shop for 60 years so I’m working in there with my family and just watching the change of the industry. I certainly have not seen anything like this at all, nobody has. Just being able to be flexible and fluid and trying to get through these tough times,” said Thompson.