COVID-19 sweeps through Twinbrook Healthcare with 45 out of 55 residents testing positive

COVID-19 is sweeping through a local nursing home.

The Twinbrook Healthcare in Lawrence Park is now reporting that 45 of it’s 55 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

So far nine patients at the home have died according to Guardian Healthcare, the owners of Twinbrook.

In addition, 19 caregivers at the rehab facility have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The 10 non-positive patients have been transferred to other facilities.

