COVID-19 testing and vaccination lines extend through Erie and the nation

Vaccination and testing sites across the country have extended lines with individuals looking to get tested.

Here in Erie vaccination sites have also seen this take place within the last few weeks.

The Booker T. Washington Center has seen an influx of individuals within the last month due to waiting in line to get tested for COVID-19.

The main reason for this is holiday gatherings. The center has high expectations of more testing this week.

“Our expectation is that you know with the number of people that are unvaccinated now with the holidays and everything that the testing number will definitely be high this week also,” said James Sherrod, Executive Director at Bayfront NATO Martin Luther King Center and MCIC President.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Booker T. Washington Center hosts spot clinics at their facility for vaccinations for anyone looking to receive their vaccine.