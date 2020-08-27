COVID-19 testing begins at the Martin Luther King Center

COVID-19 testing begins today at the Martin Luther King Center for underserved residents.

The Erie County Health Department is providing 1,000 tests for those living in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Saint Vincent Hospital is partnering with the Martin Luther King Center to help combat the need of testing in these underprivileged communities.

Other community centers such as Booker T. Washington Center and Quality of Life Center will receive COVID-19 testing at a later date.

The CDC recently posted new testing guidelines saying people without virus symptoms may not need testing.

The manager of Saint Vincent says people can still get tested in these community sites. However, those guidelines would apply to those who seek testing through hospitals since you would need to show symptoms.