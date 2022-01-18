COVID-19 testing clinic at Bayfront Convention Center sees smaller turnout of people

Another COVID-19 testing clinic was held at the Bayfront Convention Center, but this time with a smaller turnout of people.

According to Zach Heeter, a Pharmacist for LECOM, more than 100 people came out to get tested which is a smaller crowd than it has been in the past month.

Heeter believes there were less people due to the snow and cold weather. He hopes people can go out and get tested if needed.

“I think it’s difficult for people to find testing on their own especially when you go to the pharmacy to try to find testing supplies it’s not always easy to find,” said Zach Heeter, Pharmacist at LECOM.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The next clinic will be on Thursday January 20th at the Bayfront Convention Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.