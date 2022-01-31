COVID-19 testing clinics see decline in number of participants

Fewer people are coming into COVID testing clinics these days, but sponsors state that those clinics will continue.

This clinic had fewer than 150 people at the Bayfront Convention Center.

That number is down significantly from the 600 patients just a few weeks ago.

Supporters said that they will continue to sponsor the free clinics despite the wider availability of home testing kits and other options.

“I think there’s still a need for testing especially with the rapid, but now with more rapid testing covered and more available, I don’t know if more people will still be coming here. So I don’t see it going away but may be changing a little bit as less and less people need it,” said Kim Burns from LECOM Testing Clinic.

Among these changes being considered are fewer and fewer testing dates and changing locations from the Bayfront Convention Center.