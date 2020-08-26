COVID-19 testing for those in disadvantaged neighborhoods to take place at Martin Luther King Center

There will be a COVID-19 community screening for underserved residents at the Martin Luther King Center.

The Erie County Health Department is providing 1,000 tests for those living in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

These neighborhoods are under the Minority Community Investment Coalition (MCIC), which is made up of the Quality of Life Learning Center, Booker T. Washington Center and the Martin Luther King Center.

The first of these testing sessions is set for the Martin Luther King Center at 312 Chestnut Street.

No appointment or doctor’s order is necessary and the testing is free.

The MCIC recognizes that some of these disadvantaged neighborhoods have been impacted significantly by COVID-19.

The COVID-19 testing will happen Thursday, August 27th from 9 a.m. until noon and again from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.